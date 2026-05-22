Minister John reminds Thanksgiving Service attendees that SVG as the home of the Spiritual Baptists

Vincentians have been reminded that the Spiritual Baptist Faith originated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The reminder came from Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon Shivern John, as she addressed the congregation during yesterday’s Thanksgiving Service at Independence Park.

Minister John also noted that the Spiritual Baptist Faith is an important part of the Heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

National Spiritual Baptist Day was observed with the theme: Seventy-five and Alive: Honoring Our Journey, Our Resilience, Our Freedom in Unity to Build Our Faith.

Activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary will continue later today, with the hosting of delegates at St. Mary’s Cathedral at Overland from 3pm

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