World Bank commends SVG and OECS for leadership in strengthening social protection systems

The World Bank, has commended the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS Commission for their leadership in advancing social protection

The commendation came from Clemente Avila, Senior Social Protection Economist at the World Bank, during his remarks at the opening of the 10th Meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee on Human and Social Development, which is taking place at the at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Diamond.

Mr. Avila said while significant progress has been made in strengthening social protection systems, challenges remain and progress across the region has been uneven

Mr. Avila said despite progress in policy design and funding, many programs struggle to achieve impact due to limited human resources.

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