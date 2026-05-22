Prime Minister Friday urges Spiritual Baptists to continue spreading God’s word

Local regional and international members of the Spiritual Baptist Movement gathered in large numbers for the Service of Thanksgiving yesterday, in celebration of National Spiritual Baptist Day.

Addressing the gathering at Independence Park, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday encouraged members of the Spiritual Baptist Faith to continue their mission to spread the word of God.

Dr. Friday also urged the Spiritual Baptists to strive to help to improve the quality of life of persons in their various communities.

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