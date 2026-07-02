Food Vendors reminded to follow food safety practices for Carnival
With the Carnival season in full swing, the Ministry of Health is emphasizing the importance of food safety practices to protect residents and visitors.
Senior Environmental Health Officer, Ralph Williams is encouraging food vendors to observe strict hygiene practices.
Mr. Williams said Food Vendors must adopt specific measures to protect consumers.
Mr. Williams also indicated that there are some basic things that consumers should pay attention to, when purchasing food.
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