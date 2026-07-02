Prime Minister Friday commends students for their CPEA Performances
Grade six students who wrote the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment CPEA, have been commended for their outstanding performances in this year’s examinations.
The commendation came from Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin in Parliament this morning.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Teachers and Parents for their role in ensuring the students success.
Prime Minister Friday said he is pleased with the performance of the students in his constituency.
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