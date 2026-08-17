Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has called on Vincentians in Taiwan to see themselves as “the leading edge” of the country’s ambitions, urging them to seize the opportunities they have overseas and put them at the service of national development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister addressed the Vincentian diaspora in Taiwan during a luncheon on Saturday, organised by the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Prime Minister Friday was in Taiwan from 11-15 August, leading a nine-member delegation on an official visit that coincided with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

He also met with Vincentians at a cocktail reception on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of diplomatic ties, and in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan on Thursday.

Addressing the Vincentian diaspora in Taipei on Saturday, the Prime Minister reflected on the 45 years of relations, and assessed SVG’s economic and social challenges.

And he repeated the central theme of investing in people and using education, technology, and diaspora engagement to lift living standards at home.

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