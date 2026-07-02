$1.3 Million Geospatial Systems project to be undertaken soon

A 1.3 million dollar project will soon be undertaken which will significantly impact the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce announced in Parliament this morning that the project, dubbed Geospatial Systems for Data Driven Agriculture and Coastal Risk Management will be implemented with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Minister Bruce said the initiative will support digital agriculture, innovation and resilient agri-food systems.

Minister Bruce outlined some of the aspects of the project.

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