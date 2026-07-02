Measures being put in place by the Government to accommodate the number of persons seeking housing
Measures are being put in place by the Government to accommodate the number of persons seeking housing.
That’s according to Minister of Housing, Hon. Andrew John, as he addressed the issue on NBCs Talk Yuh Talk program on Tuesday.
Minister John said the Housing and Land Development Corporation is in the process of implementing two projects in Wallilabou on the leeward side of the Island.
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