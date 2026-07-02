Marriaqua Secondary Alumni Association of North America launches re-union programme

A series of activities will be held here from today, as part of a school reunion programme, being co-ordinated by past students of the Marriaqua Secondary School/St. Josephs Convent Marriaqua.

The activities are being spearheaded by the School’s Alumni Association of North America.

President Kenny Browne says the activities begin today with an event at the school.

Mr. Browne says in addition to fostering camaraderie, the aim is to raise funds that will contribute significantly to the continued development of the school.

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