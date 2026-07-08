Dementia care providers to receive valuable training through Workshop hosted by SVG ADDA

Persons who provide care for individuals suffering from dementia will have an opportunity to receive valuable training, through a workshop to be hosted later this month by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association.

The session is set to take place on July 22 at the St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown.

Founder and Vice President of the Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association Dr. Glenna Brewster says the workshop is designed to give caregivers tools they can use to support compassionate care for persons living with dementia.

Dr. Brewster added that several topics will be covered during the workshop.

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