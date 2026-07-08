UBEC Concludes Series of Consultations accross St Vincent and the Grenadines

A series of stakeholder consultations have successfully concluded across mainland St. Vincent, and the Grenadine islands of Bequia, Canouan and Union Island

The Ministry of Fisheries, says the consultations mark a significant milestone in strengthening the fisheries, seafood safety and aquaculture sectors under the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean (UBEC) Project.

Over a two-week period, international consultants, government officials, fishers, seafood processors, and other key stakeholders participated in extensive discussions aimed at informing the development of two critical strategic frameworks that will support the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the sector.

Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard, underscored the importance of the initiative, noting that it comes at an opportune time as the Ministry seeks to advance the country’s Blue Economy agenda.

Mrs. Cruickshank-Howard also highlighted the potential for aquaculture development to create jobs, diversify food production and attract new investment.

Meanwhile … UBEC Fisheries Specialist, Risha Alleyne, described the consultations as highly productive and emphasized the importance of stakeholder contributions to the process.

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