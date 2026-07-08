Housing Minister gives assurance that the assessment of state lands allocated by previous administration is nearing completion

Minister of Housing and Land Management, Hon. Andrew John has given the assurance that the Government’s assessment of state lands that were allocated under the previous administration is nearing completion.

Minister John, says the review was launched to determine whether proper procedures were followed after more than two hundred parcels of state lands were distributed by the former administration.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Minister John said the assessment has found that some of the recipients were not in genuine need of state lands.

He said the exercise is aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency.

Minister John is urging persons to contact the Ministry of Housing as they are working to ensure that the lands are distributed to residents who are in dire need.

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