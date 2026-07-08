Prime Minister Friday says SVG’s Inflation Rate remains relatively low so far for 2026

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday has said that the inflation rate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains relatively low so far for this year, and the Government is continuing to monitor the situation.

Responding to a question in Parliament last week, Dr. Friday said the Government has not conducted a formal assessment of the impact of inflation on low income households in St. Vincent and the Grenadians.

The Prime Minister however outlined several initiatives taken by the government to cushion the impact of inflation at the gas pumps and supermarkets.

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