Symphonix Steel Orchestra crowned 2026 Panorama Champions

The Symphonix Steel Orchestra emerged as the 2026 Panorama Champions with 238 points in the Steel and Glitter Show held at Victoria Park Thursday night.

Second Place – Starlift Steel Orchestra, with 230 points

Third Place – The Epic Steel Orchestra, with 222 points

Fourth Place – The Elite Steel Orchestra, with 202 points

Fifth Place – Genesis Steel Orchestra, with 189 points

In the Sections of the Bands Results:

1st Place – Lynx Mas Bands, with 359 points

2nd Place – Extreme Fanatics Mas Band

3rd Place – Melbourne Artisans, with 343 points

4th Place – SVG Players International, with 329 points

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