Symphonix Steel Orchestra crowned 2026 Panorama Champions
The Symphonix Steel Orchestra emerged as the 2026 Panorama Champions with 238 points in the Steel and Glitter Show held at Victoria Park Thursday night.
Second Place – Starlift Steel Orchestra, with 230 points
Third Place – The Epic Steel Orchestra, with 222 points
Fourth Place – The Elite Steel Orchestra, with 202 points
Fifth Place – Genesis Steel Orchestra, with 189 points
In the Sections of the Bands Results:
1st Place – Lynx Mas Bands, with 359 points
2nd Place – Extreme Fanatics Mas Band
3rd Place – Melbourne Artisans, with 343 points
4th Place – SVG Players International, with 329 points
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