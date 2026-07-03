CDC’s All-White EVO Show set for tonight at Cruise Ship Terminal

The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC will again host its all-white event dubbed EVO tonight at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Marketing and Development Officer at the CDC, Ezworth Roberts says this year’s edition of EVO dubbed: A night in the clouds, promises to be an excellent event on the Vincy Mas Calendar.

Mr. Roberts says the event will feature a packed slate of entertainers.

He however confirmed that the band Burning Fames would not be performing, due to the fact that one of their members has taken ill.

Tonight’s event is scheduled to begin at 8pm.

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