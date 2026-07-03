Nelson Bloc captures 2026 Junior Band of the Year Title

Members of the Nelson Bloc Mas Camp are still celebrating today, after capturing the Junior Band of the Year title in the Junior Carnival celebrations last weekend.

Nelson Bloc took the top spot, after securing 438 points for its presentation: Through the Eye of an Artist

Second place was awarded to Blondi Bird and Friends with 425 points for their presentation: Lost In Paradise, while Xtreme Fanatics Mas Band took the third spot with 420 points, for their presentation: Spirit of Caribbean Carnival

Mirage Production was fourth, with 371 points for their presentation of His Legacy.

Meanwhile, Blondi Bird and Friends emerged victorious in the Uptown Competition. Mirage Productions was second, Xtreme Fanatics was third and SVG Players International 4th.

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