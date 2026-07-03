Congratulatory Messages continue to pour in from former Staff as NBC Radio celebrates 40 years as a Corporation

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC Radio) is continuing to receive congratulatory messages, as it celebrates forty years since it was established as a Corporation.

Former General Manager, Corletha Ollivierre, highlighted how the Corporation has grown over four decades, adapting to changing technologies.

Another former employee, Managing Director and Editor of the News Newspaper, Bernard Joseph, said he is proud to be a product of NBC Radio, where he was introduced to journalism and broadcasting.

And former employee, Junior Byron-Cox said he has fond memories of his employment at the Corporation.

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