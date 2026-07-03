Loan Authorisation (Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Program) Bill approved in Parliament

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is moving to strengthen its Disaster Risk Management capacity, with the approval of legislation in Parliament on Thursday.

The Loan Authorisation (Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Program) Bill was one of two passed during yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

The measure is intended to authorize the government to secure a loan of 20-million U.S.-dollars, from the OPEC Fund for International Development OFID, to assist in financing the Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Programme.

The Bill was presented by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday.

The second Bill passed during Thursday’s sitting was the Carol Bacchus-Richards Pension (Declaration) Bill

Parliament has been suspended until Tuesday 21st July 2026.

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