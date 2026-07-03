Updated Electricity and Energy Policies move to Cabinet for consideration

The Energy Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, has announced that it is advancing work on amendments to the Electricity Supply Act and the National Energy Policy.

Director of the Energy Unit, Lance Peters, confirmed that draft updates have been completed and consultations with stakeholders have already taken place.

Speaking on NBC’S Face to Face Programme, Mr. Peters provided information on the documents.

Mr. Peters noted that the revised documents are now before Cabinet for consideration.

Director of the Energy Unit, Lance Peters, speaking on NBC’S Face to Face Programme this morning.

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