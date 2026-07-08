Met Office issues small-craft advisory for coastal waters of SVG as Tropical Wave crosses SVG

A small-craft Advisory is now in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters until noon tomorrow.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says a Tropical Wave is expected to cross the Islands tonight, and conditions could support cloudy skies, gusty winds, moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across the country, from tonight into Thursday morning.

According to the Met officials, moderate to fresh breeze could increase, with gusty conditions tonight.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough tonight and early tomorrow morning, with swells ranging from 5ft to 6ft west of the Islands and 8ft to 10ft east of the Islands.

The Met officials say, conditions could become unsafe for small-craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

A small craft advisory is issued when sustained winds of 23 to 29 mph and/or sea swells of 8ft to 10ft are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area, within the next 36 hours.

The small craft advisory may be extended or discontinued sooner, if conditions warrant.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related