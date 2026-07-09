Food Handler Certificate holders urged to maintain the practices requird for Certification

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, is urging holders of food handler’s certificates to consistently maintain the practices required for certification.

Chief Health Promotions Officer, Shanika John-Trent Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, emphasized that while many individuals successfully complete the certification process, they often fail to maintain the standards afterward.

Mrs. John-Trent encouraged food handlers to demonstrate diligence in their operations, as they did during the certification process.

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