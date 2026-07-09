RSVGPF Traffic Department reports an increase in motor vehicular accidents during carnival celebrations

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has reported an increase in motor vehicle accidents during the ten days of carnival celebrations.

Speaking with NBC News, Superintendent of Police Parnell Browne, Officer in Charge of Traffic, Transport, and Garage, revealed that a total of thirty accidents were recorded over the carnival period.

Of these, sixteen occurred during the carnival weekend alone.

Superintendent Browne also disclosed that, compared to 2025, there was an increase in vehicular accidents during the first several months of 2026.

Superintendent Browne also noted that majority of the vehicles that were involved in accidents were rentals.

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