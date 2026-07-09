Minister of Transport Hon Nigel Stephenson has provided an update on the National Road Rehabilitation Project, Lot 3 Package 12, which covers the Edinboro Band De Waist Road and the Edinboro Avenue Road.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), at a cost of 2 million, 93 thousand, 5 hundred and 97 dollars and 82 cents.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Minister of Transport, Hon. Nigel Stephenson said the scope of works for both roads includes rehabilitation and widening.

Minister Stephenson announced that there has been a temporary suspension of work, noting that this suspension places a burden on taxpayers.

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