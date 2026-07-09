National Geospatial Database and Management Information System to be developed for SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and thee Grenadines is moving forward with the thrust to expand the country’s digital transformation of the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors.

And, a National Geospatial Database and Management Information System will be developed here as part of the Geospatial Systems for Data Driven Agriculture and Coastal Risk Management Project.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce announced the implementation of the project during a Ministerial Statement in Parliament last week.

Minister Bruce said the 1.3 million dollar project will be funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to expand the country’s ongoing digital transformation of the Agriculture and Fisheries Sectors.

Minister Bruce added that the project is intended to strengthen the country’s digital capabilities through improved technology, training and data systems.

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