The Youlou Arts Foundation is this year celebrating twenty-five years of hosting its Growing Young SVG Artists Programme.

Founder of the Youlou Arts Foundation, Camille Saunders-Musser tells NBC News, this year’s programme will run from July 13th to the 24th from 9am to noon.

She said the programme will be held at four locations across the country to encourage and nurture the arts in children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Mrs. Saunders-Musser outlined some of the objectives and positive outcomes they expect to see from the programme.

Saunders-Musser is appealing to parents and guardians to have their children/wards participate in the Growing Young SVG Artists Programme as she highlighted some of the activities that will be taking place during the programme for the kids.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related