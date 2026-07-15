Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre to host Quarterly Psychiatric Clinic in Bequia

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center has announced the hosting of its quarterly psychiatric clinic in Bequia, offering mental health services to the community on Friday July 17.

A release from the center says individuals requiring a psychiatric review, medication follow-up, or consultation with a Mental Health Doctor, Social Worker, or Counsellor are encouraged to attend.

The Center further said a multi-disciplinary team will be available to provide support, assessment, and guidance to those seeking mental health services.

It noted that Mental Health care is an essential part of overall health and well-being.

The clinic provides an important opportunity for community members to access professional mental health services closer to home.

Other clinics will be announced at a later date.

For further information, persons can contact the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center at 784-458-4240.

The session will be held at the Port Elizabeth Clinic, Bequia, from 9 AM to 3 PM.

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