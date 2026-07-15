RSVGPF Traffic Department to remove abandoned and illegally parked Vehicles throughout Bequia

A campaign has been launched by the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to remove abandoned and illegally parked vehicles from public roads and parking areas throughout the island of Bequia.

A release from the Police says the campaign will be carried out in accordance with the Road Traffic Act and the Litter Act.The Police say this initiative is aimed at improving road safety, ensuring the free flow of traffic, protecting public health and the environment, and maintaining the orderly use of public roads and parking spaces.

Vehicles identified as abandoned or illegally parked will be served with a Notice of Removal, after which the owner or person in charge will be given forty-eight hours to voluntarily remove the vehicle.

Failure to comply within the specified period will result in legal action.

According to the Police, owners or persons in charge of vehicles that remain on the public roadway after the notice period will be charged and brought before the court. Upon conviction under the Road Traffic Act and the Litter Act, offenders may be liable to fines ranging from 300 to 5,000 EC dollars, depending on the nature of the offence.

The Traffic Department is urging all vehicle owners to co-operate by removing abandoned or illegally parked vehicles from public roads and parking areas in Bequia.

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