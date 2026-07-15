An official launch will be hosted by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund tomorrow, for a regional initiative which aims to address food security, nutrition, education and climate resilience challenges, utilizing 10 regional schools as a key entry point.

The Fund is spearheading the project, which is being implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada and Dominica.

The initiative, which is dubbed: Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region, officially began on 27th March 2026, and will run for 18-months.

It is funded by the European Union, under its EU Caribbean Fund for Nutrition (EU-CaN) programme, which is a comprehensive four-year food security initiative targeting six countries within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Tomorrow’s launch will be held at the UWI Global Campus at Richmond Hill from 9 – 11 a.m

Feature remarks will be delivered by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation & Sustainable Development Dr Hon Kishore Shallow.

Remarks will also be given by Director and CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, as well as Government representatives from St. Lucia, Dominica, Grenada and EU representatives.

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