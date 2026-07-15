Sergeant Brenton Smith, head of the Human Resource and Planning Department of the Police Force, said the official launch of the Human Resource Handbook, arose from the need to make important information more accessible to members of the Force.

Speaking at the official launch of the book, Sergeant Smith said the Human Resource and Planning Department remains committed to the ongoing development of policies within the Police Force.

Sergeant Smith highlighted the areas addressed in the handbook.

The Human Resource Handbook was officially launched on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the auditorium of the Old Montrose Police Station.

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