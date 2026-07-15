Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock has commended the leadership of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, on the launch of its Human Resource Management Handbook.

Delivering the feature address at the launch, Minister Leacock noted that organizations require active leadership, sound systems and deliberate management if they are to remain effective.

He said the launch of the handbook is an important step towards improving the management and effectiveness of the Police Force.

The handbook was formally unveiled by Minister Leacock and Commissioner of Police Enville Williams.

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