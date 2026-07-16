Persons who engaged in unprotected sexual activity during the carnival season being advised to get tested for STIs

Persons who engaged in unprotected sexual activity during the carnival season are being advised to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

The advice came from Azena Burke-Daniel, of the Health Security Unit within the Ministry of Health, as she spoke on the importance of post carnival health practices on NBC Radio Wednesday.

Mrs. Burke-Daniel said getting tested allows for early medical intervention and prevents persons from unknowingly transmitting infections to partners.

Mrs. Burke-Daniel said persons will be empowered to make informed decisions about their health, when they are aware of their status.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related