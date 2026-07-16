Forestry Department undertakes capacity building initiative to strengthen skills of Forestry Officers and Support staff

The Forestry Department is undertaking a capacity building initiative aimed at strengthening the skills of forestry officers and support staff.

This is according to Acting Director of Forestry Casmus McCleod as he outlined a series of projects aimed at strengthening forest conservation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. McCleod said a series of workshops were recently held locally and regionally, designed to build the competence of Forestry officers.

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