Thirty secondary school teachers attending four-day EcoYouth Ventures Teacher Training Programme

Thirty Teachers from eleven Secondary Schools across the country are attending a four-day EcoYouth Ventures Teacher Training Programme at the UWI Global Campus.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Co-ordinator of the Eco Youth Ventures Program, Kimeisha Bailey said the program is aimed at empowering youths to become environmental leaders in sustainable tourism.

Ms. Bailey said the training workshop is focusing on several topics.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Donna Joyette-Bascombe, underscored the importance of the Ecoyouth Ventures Teachers Training Programme.

The Eco Youth Ventures initiative is spearheaded by the Pan American Development Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan.

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