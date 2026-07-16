Vincentians have been assured that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing to take practical steps to reduce the financial burden of education on the nation’s parents and guardians.

This assurance has come from Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Lavern King.

Minister King was discussing the Government’s new policy relating to the removal of registration fees for Form One students across Public and Government assisted secondary schools.

Minister King said parents should not be required to pay mandatory fees that cannot be justified.

Minister King added the Government is committed to ensuring that every child has access to education without unnecessary financial barriers.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Lavern King.

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