National Security Minister underscores the importance of Leadership in the RSVG Police Force

Minister of National Security, Hon. St. Clair Leacock has underscored the importance of leadership in ensuring that the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force functions effectively.

Minister Leacock was delivering the feature address at the launch of the Police Human Resource Handbook.

He added that Human Resource Management is a critical tool for any organization

Minister Leacock said the Handbook should serve as a motivational tool for members of the constabulary.

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