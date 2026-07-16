Police Commissioner says the Police HR Handbook providers supervisors with a framework for leadership

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams says the Human Resource Management Handbook, which was launched by the Police Force this week, provides Supervisors with a framework for leadership.

Delivering remarks at the launch on Tuesday, Commissioner Williams explained that the publication is designed to reduce uncertainty and eliminate inconsistencies in the application of standards.

He said the Handbook is also intended to promote greater consistency in personnel management, and provide clearer guidance to members of the Force and Supervisors.

Commissioner Williams urged Supervisors and other members of the Police Force to read the handbook, share its contents and apply its guidance throughout the organization.

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