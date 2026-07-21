Persons involved in the Vincentian film industry assured that efforts will continue to promote the Industry on the global stage

Persons involved in the Vincentian Film Industry have been assured that efforts will continue to promote the Industry on the global stage.

This assurance has come from Director of the Hairouna Film Festival, Aiko Roudette.

Miss Roudette told NBC News, that her participation in the prestigious Cannes (CAN) International Film Festival, in France, is part of the thrust to further catapult the local film industry into the international arena.

She said the objective is to secure more resources to further enhance the St. Vincent and the Grenadines film industry.

Miss Roudette said while promoting the local film industry she wants to also ensure that the country’s heritage and cultural traditions are preserved.

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The 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival was held from May 12th to 23rd 2026

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