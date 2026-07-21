Public responds positively to Health Ministry’s psychiatric clinic hosted on the island of Bequia

There has been a positive response from the public, to the psychiatric clinic conducted last Friday on the Grenadine Island of Bequia, by the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy.

Counsellor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, Dr. Ellica Mathews told NBC News, the session was the first of their quarterly Mental Health Clinics planned for the Grenadines this year.

Dr. Mathews said the quarterly psychiatric clinics will continue, and she encouraged persons to ensure that they are informed of the dates for upcoming sessions.

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