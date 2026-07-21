Several local Government Agencies have received ICT equipment, which was distributed and installed by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP)

The distribution was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen digital capacity under the Vincy Single Window for Trade (VSWIFT) component.

The ICT equipment was procured under the VSWIFT initiative through CARDTP, and has been configured to support document processing activities associated with the upgraded ASYCUDA World 4.4 system.

The equipment will enhance the capacity of participating agencies to process electronic licences, permits, certificates and other trade-related documents through digital platforms, while improving operational efficiency and supporting the continued digitization of trade-related services.

The Information Technology Services Division (ITSD) is supporting the installation and setup of the equipment.

The Agencies which received equipment included the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit and the Animal Health and Production Division in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Equipment was also distributed to the Ministry of Health, Wellness Environmental Health and Energy; the Consumer Affairs Department; the Fisheries Division and the Forestry Division

The equipment allocations were determined based on operational requirements identified during the VSWIFT implementation planning process to ensure that each agency is equipped to effectively deliver digital trade-related services.

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