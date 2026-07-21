RSVGPF Traffic Branch conducts checks and take action on several breaches of the law

There was heightened activity by the Traffic Branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on the weekend, as steps were taken to enforce the law.

According to a release from the Department, Officers conducted checks and took action in relation to several breaches.

These included derelict vehicles, illegal or non-compliant registration plates, expired vehicle documents, defective lights and tyres, excessive tint, improper parking, obstruction of the roadway and other violations of the traffic laws.

The release says these operations will continue in communities throughout the country.

Vehicle owners and motorists are being urged to act now, to check documents, correct defects and remove derelict vehicles from public spaces.

The Police are cautioning motorists not to wait to be served with a notice, fined or summoned before the court.

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