Minister of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Phillip Jackson, has provided clarification on the Government’s decision to remove registration fees for students entering Public Schools, and Government assisted Private Secondary Schools.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme, Minister Jackson explained that consultations were carried out and discussions were held with School Principals, who expressed concern about the potential loss of revenue.

Minister Jackson reminded citizens that a circular was issued in July, in accordance with the Education Act, outlining the waiver policy.

Minister Jackson urged parents to continue paying the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) fee, which remains mandatory

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