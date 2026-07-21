Minister of Tourism and CWI President and Leader of the Opposition pay tribute to Sir Garfield Sobers

Minister of Tourism and President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, has hailed Sir Garfield Sobers as an extraordinary talent whose legacy continues to inspire generations across the Caribbean.

Speaking in Parliament today, Minister Shallow said Sir Garfield possessed an extraordinary talent that transcended the boundaries of sport.

And, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves, also paid tribute to cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers during today’s session of Parliament, describing him as a reflection and manifestation of the Caribbean’s cricket culture.

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