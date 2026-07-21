PM Friday extends condolences to the Government and People of Barbados on the Passing of Sir Garfield Sobers

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has extended condolences to the Government and people of Barbados on the passing of cricket legend, Sir Garfield Sobers.

Speaking in Parliament today, Dr. Friday paid tribute to the life and career of Sir Garfield, while reflecting on his accomplishments and his unmatched contribution to the sport.

Dr. Friday described Sir Garfield Sobers as not only the greatest cricketer of all time, but also a great human being, a great West Indian.

The Prime Minister expressed deep gratitude for all that Sir Garfield accomplished and contributed to the Caribbean and the world.

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