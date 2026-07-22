Canadian High Commissioner provides support for special project by Scout Association of SVG

Financial support has come from the Canadian High Commission, for a special project being implemented by the Scout Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the High Commission says 44-thousand Canadian dollars is being provided to the Association through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI).

This contribution supports SunRise Leaders: Powering Your Future, a project designed to equip at-risk youth with technical skills, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training to support pathways to employment in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ growing green economy.

Through this contribution, the Scout Association will deliver a structured youth empowerment programme combining life skills development, solar technology training, and business development.

Participants will build conflict-resolution skills, and entrepreneurial capacity before progressing to hands-on training in solar energy systems, culminating in a supervised solar installation project that provides practical experience and job-ready skills.

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