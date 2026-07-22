RSVGPF Public Relations provides guidance to persons who may wish to visit a Police Station to file a report

Persons who may have to visit a Police Station to report a crime, have been given some guidance from the Public Relations Department of the Police Force.

Head of the Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said members of the public must be adequately prepared.

Sergeant Smith advised that persons should bring some form of identification, and provide as much information as possible.

Sergeant Smith explained that an investigation must be carried out following the report of a crime.

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