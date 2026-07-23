EU-CaN programme co-ordinating facilitators briefed on the importance of the role in the project’s success

The Co-ordinating Facilitators for a regional project which was launched here last week have been briefed on the importance of their role in ensuring the success of the project.

The Briefing came from Director and CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, during the official launch last Thursday.

The project, which is dubbed: Cultivating Futures – Empowering Youths for a Food Secure Region, is funded by the European Union, under its EU Caribbean Fund for Nutrition (EU-CaN) programme.

The initiative is being implemented in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Grenada and Dominica.

Addressing the launch, Mrs. Horne-Bique explained that the Project Facilitators in each country have a very specific role.

The EU-CaN Cultivating Futures Project will see the establishment of ecologically-resilient school gardens, and strengthening of nutrition education in the participating countries.

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