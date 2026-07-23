Vincentian Fashion Designers can look forward to the possibility of participating in Caribbean Fashion Week in New England in November

Vincentian Fashion Designers can look forward to the possibility of participating in Caribbean Fashion Week in New England,which will be held in November this year.

On July 16, the Consulate General of St Vincent and the Grenadines in New York met with Richie Richardson, owner of Fab Fashion, to discuss opportunities for collaboration.

The meeting focused on expanding opportunities for Vincentian fashion designers to participate in Caribbean Fashion Week, providing them with a platform to showcase their creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation to regional and international audiences while building valuable industry connections.

The Consulate General says it remains committed to fostering strategic partnerships which promote St Vincent and the Grenadines’ vibrant creative industries, elevate Vincentian Designers on the international stage, and create new avenues for growth within the fashion sector.

It encouraged Vincentian Designers interested in participating in this year’s Caribbean Fashion Week in New England to continue to monitor developments for further information.

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