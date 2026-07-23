Ministry of Education to conduct ongoing assessments on impact of registration fee removals upon entry to secondary schools in SVG
Ongoing assessments will be carried out by the Ministry of Education on the impact of the removal of registration fees, for students entering Public and Government-assisted Private Secondary Schools.
This assurance has come from Minister of Education Hon Phillip Jackson.
Minister Jackson was providing clarification on various aspects of the new policy, during NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme on Tuesday.
Minister Jackson also reminded persons why the policy was introduced.
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