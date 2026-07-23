Minister Gibson-Velox welcomes of the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill Bill

Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Labour, and Local Government, Hon. Laverne Gibson‑Velox, welcomed the introduction of the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill Bill, noting that it has come at the right time.

Minister Gibson‑Velox said the passage of the Bill will result in less pressure for her Ministry, allowing for more efficient delivery of services and improved support systems for the public.

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