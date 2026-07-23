Minister Andrew John highlights the importance of the recently passed Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill 2026

Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John, has highlighted the importance of the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers (Compassionate Gratuity) Bill 2026, which was passed at this week’s meeting of Parliament.

The Bill was introduced to grant compassionate gratuity to Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Workers in the Public Service, upon retirement or death in service.

Contributing to debate on the Bill, Minister John spoke of the challenges which have faced non-pensionable workers over the years.

Minister John also spoke of the benefits which are provided by the legislation.

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